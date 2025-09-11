Today will bring moderate rain and brisk winds, with temperatures near 14°C under cloudy skies. Conditions remain wet through Thursday, September 11, across Aberystwyth. Showers persist from morning to evening, so a damp day is forecast. The breeze may pick up at times, making rainy spells feel chillier. Expect about 16 mm of rainfall overall.
Tomorrow continues the soggy theme with moderate rain and temperatures near 14°C. The day sees consistent downpours, though lighter spells might pop up. Conditions won't shift much, so expect showers from morning onward. Gusty winds remain possible, making it feel noticeably cooler during any heavier bursts. Expect near 15 mm of rainfall throughout Friday.
Moderate rain continues Saturday, with temperatures near 15°C. Patchy drizzle could appear in the early hours, gradually turning heavier toward lunchtime. Occasional brighter spells might break through, but expect a mostly wet outlook. Winds stay strong in the afternoon, adding an extra chill. Expect about 8 mm of rainfall.
Heavier rainfall arrives Sunday, with downpours expected and temperatures about 17°C. Stormy spells could linger, accompanied by gusty winds that may ramp up significantly. The day remains soaked from start to finish, so a good chance of continued wet conditions persists. Cloud cover keeps the skies gloomy.
Unstable weather lingers Monday, though the chance of persistent rain decreases slightly. Temperatures hover near 15°C under cloudy skies, with occasional showers popping up. Blustery winds remain in play, but intense downpours appear less likely. Overall, the forecast still hints at a fairly damp day.
This article was automatically generated
