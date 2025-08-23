Another day sees moderate rainfall dominating. Afternoon highs remain about 16°C, with a low near 12°C. Expect consistent damp conditions and heavier spells of rain at times. Cloud cover looks thick, reducing glimpses of sunshine. Winds might strengthen, adding a brisk feel to the forecast. Showers could intensify later, making the weather extra wet. Plan for a rain-soaked scenario. Periods of drizzle may linger into the night.