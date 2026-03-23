Today, Monday, March 23 features partly cloudy skies with bright spells and temperatures near 11°C by late afternoon. In Aberystwyth, minimal rain is expected, keeping conditions fairly pleasant throughout the day. Evening remains mostly clear, and winds stay light. Light breezes continue after sunset, offering a calm night.
Rain sweeps in tomorrow, accompanied by strong gusts and temperatures about 11°C. Heavier showers could appear in the afternoon, bringing a lively spell of wet weather. Later on, brief lulls might provide a few dryer breaks, though humidity stays high. Nighttime may still see scattered showers, though intensity should ease slightly.
Midweek brings a mix of rain and significant snowfall at times, with temperatures near 7°C. Conditions are notably cold. Afternoon could see intermittent bursts of wintry showers. Winds remain blustery, lending an extra chill to the air. Late evening might stay cold, with lingering flurries on higher ground.
Gentle cloud cover and patchy rain set in on Thursday, with temperatures near 6°C. Occasional brighter spells might pop up later in the day, though scattered showers remain likely. Overnight looks calmer, yet cooler, as winds ease a bit. Cool winds persist overnight, ensuring a crisp start to the following morning.
Light drizzle continues Friday, keeping temperatures near 10°C through mid-afternoon. Grey skies dominate, but some short-lived breaks in the clouds may occur. Rain could intensify briefly in the evening, ensuring a damp end to the day. Heading into this weekend, temperatures edge higher, but rain remains possible. Overnight lows remain fairly moderate.
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