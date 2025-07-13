Moderate rainfall extends into Thursday, delivering a damp start and keeping skies overcast for much of the day. Afternoon readings climb near 16°C, though persistent cloud cover dulls any bright breaks. Evening brings lows about 12°C, with lingering drizzle potentially continuing after sundown. This weekend sees unsettled conditions possibly persisting, ensuring varied weather patterns ahead. Light breezes prevent any strong gusts, maintaining calmer conditions. Drizzly moments persist as twilight approaches.