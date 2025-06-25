Today, Wednesday, June 25, brings grey skies and patchy rain, with brisk breezes throughout the day. Temperatures near 18°C keep things pleasantly mild in Aberystwyth, though drizzle is expected by late afternoon. Rain remains likely into the evening, so do not be surprised if conditions stay a bit damp.
Tomorrow offers continuing rain, with heavier bursts expected at midday and highs about 17°C. The morning might bring steady drizzle, while the afternoon sees brief breaks in the showers. Conditions stay on the cooler side, and the breeze should still be noticeable into the evening.
Friday appears brighter, with occasional sunshine breaking through lingering clouds. Showers are still possible, but the day feels warmer, with temperatures near 20°C in the afternoon. Some drizzle may return toward late evening, yet overall conditions promise more comfortable weather. A gentle breeze helps keep things feeling fresh.
This weekend begins on Saturday with patchy rain continuing in many areas. Morning hours bring temperatures near 19°C, and occasional drizzle persists through midday. Cloud cover may break up slightly by late afternoon, though scattered showers could linger. A mild evening offers some relief from earlier damp conditions.
Sunday also brings patchy rain, especially into the morning, with temperatures about 20°C. Cloudy skies hang around, but a few sunny spells might emerge later. Rain may ease in the afternoon, leaving a calmer atmosphere. Overnight could potentially see mist forming, yet it should remain relatively mild. Despite the chance of showers, a touch of brightness is expected before nightfall.
This article was automatically generated
