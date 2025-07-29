Patchy showers dominate conditions today, Tuesday, July 29, with mild breezes and occasional drizzle from early morning onward. Temperatures about 17°C might keep it on the cooler side in Aberystwyth, with scattered rain persisting through much of the day. Lighter cloud breaks could emerge late afternoon, offering brief glimpses of the sun.
Tomorrow extends the unsettled spell, bringing more showery intervals and overcast skies. Temperatures near 17°C may linger again, with pockets of drizzle anticipated in the morning. During midday, occasional breaks in cloud cover could bring limited brighter spells, though spotting rain remains possible into the early evening hours.
Conditions shift slightly Thursday, with temperatures about 17°C and a mix of rain and drier patches. Early hours might see fog or light drizzle, gradually giving way to patchy rain through midday. Mild breezes could help clear some cloud later, potentially revealing occasional sunshine before fading into the evening.
More patchy rain appears likely Friday, with temperatures near 17°C and an increasing breeze through the afternoon. Early cloud cover could bring intermittent drizzle, but moderate breaks may occur by midday. Later in the day, renewed showers are expected, keeping conditions damp before nightfall sets in under scattered cloud.
This weekend arrives with sunnier skies as temperatures hover about 16°C, suggesting a drier day overall. Clear weather is anticipated from morning to late afternoon, offering blue skies overhead. As evening settles in, mild conditions persist, with minimal cloud formation. Overnight hours remain calm, completing a mostly bright end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.