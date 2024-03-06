A fundraising event to send a group of Penglais pupils on a month-long expedition to Kenya has raised more than £1,000.
A group of nine Penglais schoolchildren aged 14 - 15 need to raise £4000 each by the summer in order to go on an expedition to Kenya.
Two of the boys, Callum Griffiths and Pranav Krishna, held a fundraiser event with a quiz in Aberystwyth Restaurant Ciao Ciao on Saturday, 25 February.
According to the restaurant owner, Naomi Zaky, the event ‘went amazing.’ Despite the boys’ nerves, Naomi said they were ‘fantastic’ at hosting the quiz. The boys led the quiz by reading the questions out to the audience.
But the activities didn’t stop there, they also organised a variety of games, a raffle, and a buffet.
Naomi said: “The fundraiser went amazingly. It was a lot of fun. The quiz was great. Everyone enjoyed the food and had a lovely time.”
“The boys did fantastically well hosting the quiz. They were both very nervous however they smashed it!”
Between them, Callum and Pranav have now raised a total of just under £1,800. The money raised on the night will help pay for flights, accommodation, insurance as well as food and equipment when the schoolchildren are in Kenya.
If they do raise the funds, they will set off with one of their teachers and spend a month in the East African country. While there, they will support a local community by helping build a school, and learn first hand about sustainable farming. On top of this, they will be travelling alongside a local tribe to learn about women's rights and supporting girls getting into school.
Though Ciao Ciao owners Mina and Naomi Zaky didn’t know the children before they were asked to host the fundraiser, they ‘didn’t think twice’ about helping once they heard why the two boys were raising the money.
Naomi said: “When we were approached we didn't think twice. We don't know the children personally, however we felt that it was so refreshing and inspiring to hear that children of this age were wanting to embark on such a journey.”