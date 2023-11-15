An Aberystwyth driver who drove in the town while a front-seat passenger in his car had a small child sat on their lap instead of in a rear car seat has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, 8 November that Iestyn Evans, of 11 Queen Street, was driving a Volkswagen Moveup on Queen Street in Aberystwyth on 14 April this year.
The court heard that his driving “involved danger of injury to a person” because “a child aged between one and two was sat on the lap of the front seat passenger and not in the car seat in the rear of vehicle”.
Magistrates fined the 50-year-old £262.
Magistrates also endorsed three penalty points on his driving licence.
Evans must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £104.