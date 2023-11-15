An Aberystwyth driver who drove in the town while a front-seat passenger in his car had a small child sat on their lap instead of in a rear car seat has been fined by magistrates.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, 8 November that Iestyn Evans, of 11 Queen Street, was driving a Volkswagen Moveup on Queen Street in Aberystwyth on 14 April this year.

The court heard that his driving “involved danger of injury to a person” because “a child aged between one and two was sat on the lap of the front seat passenger and not in the car seat in the rear of vehicle”.­

Magistrates fined the 50-year-old £262.

Magistrates also endorsed three penalty points on his driving licence.

Evans must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £104.