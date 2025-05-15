The Friends of Ceredigion Museum have honoured ‘great friend and benefactor’, Julian Williams.
Originally from Aberystwyth, Julian had a prominent, successful career with the BBC, working in London with the BBC World Service and Cardiff with BBC Wales.
He later worked as a production designer on TV shows including ‘Ryan a Ronnie’, ‘Glasydorlan’, ‘Disc a Dawn’, ‘Mis y Gwenoliad’, ‘Enoc Huws’, ‘Unexplained Laughter’, ‘Talisman’, ‘District Nurse’ and ‘Bus to Bosworth’.
He never forgot his roots, retaining his family home in Seaview Place.
Because of his set design work, the Friends of the Museum thought it appropriate to dedicate Ceredigion Museum’s stage in his honour.
A plaque was unveiled by his lifelong friend Blod Jones in the company of his family and friends.