The Chief Veterinary Officers for Wales and the UK joined experts from across the country to discuss bovine tuberculosis in wildlife at a conference at Aberystwyth University.
Among the speakers at the AberTB conference were Dr Andy Robertson from the Animal and Plant Health Agency/Natural England, Sarah Tomlinson from the TB Advisory Service in England, Dr Bev Hopkins from the Wales Veterinary Science Centre, Professor Gareth Enticott, and Dr Gwen Rees, president of the Wales Branch of the British Veterinary Association.
Professor Glyn Hewinson, head of the Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine Tuberculosis at Aberystwyth University, said: “Discussions such as these are essential for us to continue to work together to tackle this disease in Wales and beyond which is why we created the AberTB annual conference.
“Here at the Centre of Excellence in Aberystwyth, we engage with all stakeholders in our joint endeavour to find new and better ways of combatting bovine tuberculosis.
“We aim to provide a strong scientific evidence base to support the eradication of the disease and to grow and develop academic research expertise in Wales.”
Dr Richard Irvine, Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales added: “We are all aware of the devastating impact bovine TB has on our farming community. This is why events such as today’s conference are so important, as we come together to discuss the eradication of the disease and I’d like to thank the Ser Cymru Centre of Excellence for hosting this event.
“As our five-year Eradication Plan makes clear, partnership working is key in combating bovine TB.”
The Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine Tuberculosis at Aberystwyth University was established in 2018 with the aim to provide a strong scientific evidence base to support the eradication of the disease and to grow and develop academic research expertise in Wales.