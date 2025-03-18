Volunteers for a community garden and workshop space have been given a national award in recognition of their work.
Tyfu Aber Grow volunteers were given a Social Farms and Gardens Community Management Award Cymru for their accomplishment in regenerating the land by Trefechan Bridge, creating a community garden and growing space.
Trefechan Community Garden has been run by Tyfu Aber Grow - an Aber Food Surplus project - since 2021, transforming the space with seating, a rainwater collection system and raised beds used to grow vegetables and herbs.
The project not only worked to maintain a peaceful community garden space but also hosted seed swap events, sewing workshops, and workshops on rainwater harvesting and seed planting.
Maeve Moran, part of the Tyfu Aber Grow project, said: “We are delighted to receive this Social Farms & Gardens Community Management Award.
“It is such a boost to all the volunteers who worked so hard to create such a fabulous growing space to support wildlife and grow vegetables and herbs.
“We always welcome new people to get involved, to come and learn new skills in growing and spending time outdoors with nature and good company.”
Lucie Taylor, coordinator at Social Farms & Gardens, said Tyfu Aber Grow had achieved “a huge amount since taking on the Trefechan Community Garden”, adding: “We are hoping the award and celebrations will give them the public recognition they richly deserve.”
Social Farms & Gardens is a UK charity supporting communities to farm, garden and grow together.
The award ceremony on 20 March was led by the Welsh Government as part of the Light up the Future event, celebrating 10 years of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act 2015.
Find out more about Tyfu Aber Grow and join one of their upcoming events via Facebook or get in touch at [email protected]