Experts have responded to claims that a windfarm could pollute Aberystwyth’s drinking supply.
Activists have claimed wind turbine blade erosion pollutes the environment, citing right-wing news outlet Epoch Times.
The activists are concerned with the proposed 12-turbine windfarm near Ponterwyd and Pumlumon Fawr.
The Lluest y Gwynt Wind Farm by Statkraft and Eco2 proposed in 2020 would install 180m tall turbines, producing energy for up to 33,000 homes with a 15km benefit zone surrounding the site.
Abi Beck, Head of Strategic Communications at RenewableUK, the trade association for wind, wave and tidal power industries, said they “wholeheartedly refute these false claims”.
She said that blade coatings are non-toxic and “specifically designed to be highly resistant to weathering”, adding: “Wind turbine blades are not responsible for emitting microplastics into the environment.
“Companies like Statkraft which we are proud to represent operate to the highest environmental standards.
“The very reason they are building clean energy projects is to protect the environment and mitigate against the effects of climate change.
“We work closely with environmental groups to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, which includes manufacturing and operating turbines in a way that accords with our core values of sustainability and environmental protection.”
Sally George, a Llawrylglyn activist and coordinator of Protect Glaslyn and Hafren group, is concerned the windfarm is in an “ecologically sensitive area” close to Pumlumon Peat Project and major Rheidol tributaries, adding: “The giant blades would be 70m long and include micro-plastics and toxins that could threaten the freshwater supply to Aberystwyth.”
She added her views don’t “necessarily represent” the group.
However multiple fact-checking organisations have debunked these claims, stating the erosion rates have not only been exaggerated but are massively varied depending on on weather and climate.
One Finnish study cited was not published or peer-reviewed which stated a turbine blade weighs two tons less after 10 years of operations - fact-checkers suggest the rate would actually be closer to 2kg, not tons.
Industry experts added that any erosion would be addressed quickly and not left to continue, with blades designed to sustain hard weather conditions for up to 30 years.
The blades themselves are said to contain “negligible amounts” of BPA plastics, with erosion most likely to occur on the outer non-toxic paint and coatings rather than the inner blade components.
The author of one University of Strathclyde study which has been misrepresented to suggest blade erosion is responsible for widescale microplastic pollution, described the calculations as “overestimated” and “need to be refined downwards quite significantly”.
AFP Fact Check pointed out that other industries including textiles and car production produce significantly more microplastic pollution into the atmosphere.
The European Digital Media Observatory suggest claims of this sort are “exploited by disinformers to spread misleading messages, fearmongering and campaigns of false news aimed to polarize political debates”.
A 2025 study from the University of Portsmouth into offshore wind farms says corrosion-protection systems used can release dangerous levels of metals into the ocean, but that “we are definitely not saying stop building offshore wind farms, we just need to monitor them appropriately - especially as they expand.”
Tom Walker, Head of Wind for Statkraft, said: “We would like to thank members of the local community for engaging with us on our proposals.
“If consented, Lluest y Gwynt Wind Farm would make a significant contribution towards the Welsh Government’s target of having 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2035.”
Victoria Plageman, Project Manager for Eco2, said: “We are really pleased to have presented our plans at the recent consultation.
“Eco2 has a strong record of successfully developing wind farms including Mynydd y Betws Wind farm near Ammanford.
“Not only will this project assist in the transition to a carbon-free future, but it will also have tangible local benefits including the opportunity for local ownership and a Community Benefit Fund.”