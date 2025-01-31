She said that blade coatings are non-toxic and “specifically designed to be highly resistant to weathering”, adding: “Wind turbine blades are not responsible for emitting microplastics into the environment.

“We work closely with environmental groups to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, which includes manufacturing and operating turbines in a way that accords with our core values of sustainability and environmental protection.”

Sally George, a Llawrylglyn activist and coordinator of Protect Glaslyn and Hafren group, is concerned the windfarm is in an “ecologically sensitive area” close to Pumlumon Peat Project and major Rheidol tributaries, adding: “The giant blades would be 70m long and include micro-plastics and toxins that could threaten the freshwater supply to Aberystwyth.”

However multiple fact-checking organisations have debunked these claims, stating the erosion rates have not only been exaggerated but are massively varied depending on on weather and climate.

One Finnish study cited was not published or peer-reviewed which stated a turbine blade weighs two tons less after 10 years of operations - fact-checkers suggest the rate would actually be closer to 2kg, not tons.

Industry experts added that any erosion would be addressed quickly and not left to continue, with blades designed to sustain hard weather conditions for up to 30 years.

The blades themselves are said to contain “negligible amounts” of BPA plastics, with erosion most likely to occur on the outer non-toxic paint and coatings rather than the inner blade components.

The author of one University of Strathclyde study which has been misrepresented to suggest blade erosion is responsible for widescale microplastic pollution, described the calculations as “overestimated” and “need to be refined downwards quite significantly”.