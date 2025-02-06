'Map the river' to help save the river Teifi 'for generations to come'.
Save the Teifi campaign group is hosting events throughout February to create the People’s Plan for the Teifi.
The south Ceredigion river is facing increasing threats including pollution from surface runoff and sewage to habit degradation and climate change.
The People’s Plan for the Teifi will tackle these challenges by fostering a shared vision for the river’s future “crafted by the people who know it best”.
Joe Wilkins from West Wales Rivers Trust, who are working in partnership with Save the Teifi, along with Small World Theatre and spacetocreate, said: "The River Teifi holds a special place in the lives of so many people across West Wales, and it’s crucial we work together to protect it.
“The People’s Plan for the Teifi will ensure everyone’s voice is heard, creating a shared vision for a thriving, sustainable river that benefits communities and wildlife alike."
They will be hosting ‘Mapping the River’ creative events over half term for all ages, which will include a talk, mapping and art workshops.
The events are open to all those interested in the river and its role in the community, held on Tuesday 25 February 10.30-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm at Cenarth Chapel Vestry.
The event will also be hosted at Coracle Hall in Llechryd on Thursday 27 February at 6.45-9pm.
They are also calling residents and lovers of the Teifi to fill in the short online survey available in English or Welsh here - https://westwalesriverstrust.org/peoples-plan-for-the-teifi/