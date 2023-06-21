A march around Wales has found its way to Fairbourne to show that kindness is not extinct.
The March for Michael took place on Sunday, 11 June. On 24 January, Michael Paolo Dunn, 39, died after a short cruel battle with oesophageal cancer. Michael was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, generous and determined soul. He was a keen hiker and passionate nature lover. He climbed Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) several times and had dreams of many more adventures.
Michael was a committed climate activist, determined to promote the protection of our precious planet.
His partner, Addie May Swarbrick Schwarz, is walking 1,100 miles (1,770km) around Wales in Michael’s memory, raising funds for climate activism.
Addie has already completed the Offa’s Dyke footpath, climbed Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and is now walking the Wales Coast Path.
On her journey around Wales many people have met Addie, offering support, friendship and hospitality – in grief her determination is inspiring.
On Sunday, 11 June, a group of supporters met Addie in Fairbourne, a poignant meeting spot. With estimates that sea levels will rise by about a metre over the next century as a result of the climate emergency, this Welsh coastal town was identified as very vulnerable, and is unlikely to be the last community to find itself in this situation.
Funds raised by Addie will be donated to prominent groups targeting government and corporate business to act now on the Climate Crisis.
To donate, visit chuffed.org/project/climatewalk