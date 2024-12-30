The MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr has announced his support for the Climate and Nature Bill in the wake of this autumn’s deadly flooding.
The northern Powys MP Steve Witherden will be voting for the new private members' bill which would create a legally binding mission statement on action against climate change.
The CAN Bill introduced by MP Roz Savage aims to create a joined-up, science-led plan to address both climate and nature crises, cut emissions in line with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree target and reverse the decline of nature by 2030.
The bill will be debated and voted on at its second reading on 24 January.
MP Witherden said: “Our beautiful countryside is a great asset, yet under threat.
“Many of our communities are on the banks of the Severn, the Vyrnwy, and the Dee, and this autumn has seen severe flooding, again made worse by man-made climate change.
“I pledged during the campaign to do everything possible to tackle climate change.
“That is why I am proud to support both the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s efforts to face the climate emergency by fixing our water sector, building flood defences, putting record investment into renewable energy resources, and decarbonising the electricity grid.
"The scale of the challenge means we must do as much as possible to tighten the responsibility of current and future governments to achieve climate and nature targets.
“The CAN Bill does just that."
The bill would create UK law to ensure the UK addresses the ‘full extent of the climate and nature crisis’ in line with up-to-date science with a comprehensive and joined-up approach via a climate and nature assembly.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville-Roberts is also in favour of the bill, as is Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake.