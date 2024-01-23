The Open Spaces Society, Britain’s oldest national conservation body, has appointed Richard Price as its local correspondent for west Ceredigion.
Richard will be the society’s eyes and ears here, keeping a close watch on paths, commons, greens, and open spaces.
He shares the county with Gerald Davies who covers east Ceredigion.
Richard’s background is in financial services, having been an independent financial adviser for over 35 years.
He was brought up in the Shropshire countryside and has loved the outdoors and nature since childhood.
As a lifelong cyclist and dog owner, Richard has enjoyed exploring public paths, and this ignited his desire for ensuring that they are protected and improved, for the benefit of everyone, now and in the future.
He spends much of his spare time helping local councils and volunteer groups with public rights of way—clearing undergrowth, digging out blocked gulleys, waymarking, and general maintenance of fencing and path furniture.
Richard is a member of the Ceredigion Local Access Forum.
“It is a privilege to be appointed as a local correspondent for the Open Spaces Society, and I look forward to being instrumental in reinstating lost paths and protecting the existing ones for the enjoyment of all,” said Richard.
Kate Ashbrook, the society’s general secretary added: “We are delighted that Richard is one of our team of local correspondents.
“He will champion public paths and access in Ceredigion’s splendid countryside, and we shall all benefit from his involvement.”