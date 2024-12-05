A pollution alert has been issued as multiple outlets issue sewage along the Ceredigion Bay coastline.
Alerts on the Surfers Against Sewage real-time pollution monitoring map were issued yesterday (5 December) in Clarach Bay from 3pm.
In Ceredigion alerts are also in effect for Traeth Gwyn and North New Quay, Cilborth and Llangrannog.
In Gwynedd, alerts are in effect in Tywyn, Fairbourne, Barmouth, Llandanwg, Craig Du Beach Central, Criccieth, Glan Don Beach, Pwllheli, Llyn Padarn and across Anglesey, following heavy rain this week.
It comes as weather warnings are issued from the Met Office ahead of Storm Darragh hitting mid-Wales.
For many locations, the most recent sewage overflow was 1 December.