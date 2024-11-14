Eco Hub Aber is offering residents to ‘take action’ this COP29 with a new electric car-sharing scheme.
The Aberystwyth-based community enterprise is calling for locals to join their eco-friendly initiatives to cut emissions, waste, and “mitigate the climate crisis” by doing so.
Their latest success is the launch of an electric car-sharing scheme to “reduce polluting miles” by partnering with community-owned car-sharing service TrydaNi.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Making an electric car available through an e-car share club will help reduce the number of cars on the road in Aberystwyth.
“On average each car club car frees up 22 cars and car parking spaces – great for Aberystwyth.
“People in car clubs find that using a car club saves them money – good for the planet and good for your pocket.”
Lottery funding has also meant the group can host bi-monthly Repair Cafe’s at Aberystwyth Bandstand to offer skills sharing, get items fixed and thereby stop them from going to landfill.
Eco Hub Aber co-founder Cath Peasley said: “With the support of CAVO, Aberystwyth Repair Cafes have so far had 110 fixes and over 200 people have come along and found out about fixing.
“69 per cent of items have been fixed at the repair café by the Eco Hub Aber team of talented fixers – the most popular items to be fixed are electrical such as kettles, portable radios and lamps.
“Other items are bicycles, clothes, jewellery and tools.
“Making this difference wouldn’t be possible without our incredible team of 40 repair café fixers and hosts.”
The Hub also rent e-bikes “to see if commuting up Aberystwyth’s hills is possible”, offers allotment plots for wildlife-friendly growing, hosts Climate Conversations for the “difficult weather chats” and hosts eco-craft workshops for others to learn skills such as visible mending and natural fixing.
To find out more or to become an Eco Hub Aber member find them every day during the UN Climate Conference COP29 at the Bandstand 10-12pm, or at the Bandstand on 7 December 11-1pm.
To sign up for the e-car sharing scheme contact Eco Hub Aber on their website or social media channels, or visit the TrydaNi website, with locations in Aberystwyth, Machynlleth, Llanidloes and Llanrindod Wells.