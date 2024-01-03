SEVERAL flood alerts are still in place across much of Wales today following Storm Henk.
The south of Wales seems to have been hardest hit by the latest storm, but following an incredibly wet few weeks, river levels across mid and west Wales are above normal levels.
Natural Resources Wales currently has 29 flood alerts in place; eight flood warnings and one severe flood warning in Tenby.
Currently, there are alerts in most parts of west Wales, but much of coastal Gwynedd seems to have avoided the worst of the weather.
Natural Resources Wales says: "A period of adverse weather has affected this region. River Levels have responded to recent rainfall. River levels are above normal levels. Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected. We will continue to monitor the situation."
The weather in Wales is expected to take a turn however, with a dry spell forecast for the remainder of the week and into next week.