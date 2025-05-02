Powys Teaching Health Board is calling on all Powys residents, patients and service users to share their views on the future of health services.
The ‘Better Together’ programme is working across the county to find ways to keep delivering quality services that best meet the needs of the people of Powys.
Hayley Thomas, Chief Executive of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB), said: “Our ambition is that Powys residents receive safe, quality and reliable health care services. We want to make the very best use of the resources we have whilst ensuring above all that patient care and safety is at the forefront of everything we do.”