A leading figure is to play a major role in shaping the future of sport and physical activity across West Wales.
Dr Sue Barnes, CEO of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, has been appointed as Chair of the West Wales Sports Partnership – a brand new organisation that is committed to making communities across the region healthier and happier through physical activity.
Dr Barnes said: “We have a fantastic opportunity to work with communities and organisations across West Wales so that we can dramatically improve health and wellbeing through the enjoyment of sport and being active.
“This is the first time an organisation like this has been created for West Wales and it’s an opportunity we need to seize.
“Community sport has so much potential in improving society as a whole and I firmly believe that by working together as a region, we can make a significant impact.”
Dr Barnes joins the partnership with a wealth of experience developed across multiple high-profile positions in the public, private and charitable sectors.
She has a lifelong interest in the role that healthy lifestyles can play in health and wellbeing and has advocated strongly for the economic investment in preventative measures.
West Wales is the second region in Wales to have successfully established a Sport Partnership. Its creation and the appointment of Dr Barnes are significant milestones in the cross-sector effort to change the way that we plan and deliver sport and physical activity opportunities for communities across Wales.
Already, there is strong sense of collaboration across the region with the local authorities, universities, regional professional sports clubs and the local health board coming together to create the West Wales Sports Partnership.
The partnership is also currently recruiting its first Regional Director.
Ben Lucas, the interim chair of the partnership during the creation phase, now steps down and remains as a board director: “I’m thrilled that Dr Barnes is taking on the role of chair, this is an outstanding appointment for the partnership and the region.
“The partnership is now in a strong position and I’m sure that, under her leadership, it will deliver success for West Wales,” he said.
“By pooling our collective strength and by combining our resources and expertise, we can be really ambitious for the future of community sport.”
The West Wales Sports Partnership is keen to forge connections with key partners and stakeholders.