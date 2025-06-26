A group of councillors are to swap the chamber for chains and take on a cycle ride through Ceredigion for charity.
The ride is being organised by Cllr Keith Henson, who will be joined by fellow Plaid Cymru councillors on the ride in July.
There are two courses that riders will take.
The first being a 65 mile ride from Aberystwyth to Cenarth and the second covering a massive 100 miles between Borth and Cenarth.
The event is being organised by Plaid Cymru Ceredigion councillors and will be raising money for two worthy local causes.
Cllr Henson, who represents Llansanffraid, said: “I have organised the ride to celebrate 40 years of being diagnosed with Diabetes T1 back in February.
“I am thankful of support of family and friends for taking part in the sponsored cycle with me along with fellow Plaid Cymru Councillors in arranging the event.
“Fundraising will be for for Diabetes Cymru and Ceredigion Diabetes Nurses.”
The ride will take place on Saturday, 19 July and will see riders pass through Borth, Aberystwyth, Llanilar, Tregaron, Lampeter, Aberaeron, New Quay and Llandysul before finishing in Cenarth.
The 100 mile ride will also pass through Lledrod, Llangeitho, Felinfach, Llwyncelyn and Post Bach.
Cllr Henson added: “You don’t have to do all of the journey. Refreshments will be available and support vehicles will also be there.”
“There is a ‘Justgiving’ page available for Diabetes Cymru and/or Ceredigion Diabetic Nurses. There is a also a sponsor form available if you’re not sure of ‘Justgiving’.”
Links to the fundraising pages are available below:
For more information please contact Keith Henson on 07970 386975.
A registration form needs to be completed to take part.
