Police have launched an appeal to find a 53-year-old man who was last seen in Aberystwyth on Wednesday.
Jason is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of a slim build with brown hair and short grey stubble.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "He is believed to be travelling around on his BMW F900GS motorcycle (pictured), registration number GF24 EWT.
"Jason was last seen at around 4.15pm on Wednesday 8 July in Aberystwyth, riding his motorcycle in the direction of Llanbadarn Fawr.
"He was last seen wearing black leather motorcycling gear (jacket and trousers) with the ‘ANSR’ logo printed in white. He was also wearing a black, white and red helmet with a peak and black boots with a red trim.
"Jason is from Sussex but has connections in the Aberystwyth and Machynlleth areas.
"If you see Jason, or have any information about where he could be, please let us know. To ensure Jason’s own welfare, officers are asking the public not to approach him directly, but to contact police with any sightings."
You can contact the police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ email [email protected] or call 101, quoting DP-20260708-265
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