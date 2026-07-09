Police have launched an appeal following reports of a white driving at speed through a herd of cows crossing a mid Wales road.
Officers want anyone with dashcam footage or information on the incident, which was reported near Newbridge Farm, Meifod, Powys, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 7 July, to get in touch.
Dyfed-Powys Police says: "It is alleged that a white van has driven at speed through a herd of cattle that were crossing the road. Thankfully, no cows or people were struck by the vehicle.
"Anyone with dashcam footage from the time and location of the incident, is asked to get in touch.”
You can either get in touch online, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting reference 26*550211.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
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