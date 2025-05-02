New data from the Office of National Statistics, has revealed the areas across Wales and England where residents have seen the sharpest rise in residential break ins, with Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion being placed in the top 10.
Covering the 12 months to December 2024, the data analysed by SJL shows a mixed national picture: although burglary rates overall continue a slow decline, certain localities have seen sharp spikes in reported home break-ins, while others have recorded significant improvements.
Looking at the worst hit areas, Wales dominated the top 10, with Powys topping the list as the most unsafe area based on home break ins with reports up by a staggering 81%.
Ceredigion’s reports were up by 60% placing them fourth, and Carmarthenshire was eighth with a 49% surge.
Nationally, burglary continues its long-term decline, with residential break-ins across England and Wales falling by 3.5% in the year ending December 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The steady drop is part of a wider trend observed over the past decade, attributed in part to improved home security technology, greater public awareness, and strategic police efforts targeting repeat offenders.
However, concerns persist around low charge and resolution rates, with fewer than 6% of reported burglary cases resulting in a suspect being charged. This gap between incidence and enforcement continues to fuel anxiety in communities where break-ins remain stubbornly high or are once again on the rise.
Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL said: “It’s deeply troubling to see such a sharp rise in home break-ins across parts of Wales. When Powys tops the list with an 81% increase, it’s not just a statistic, it’s a signal that many families are feeling more vulnerable in their own homes.
“While overall burglary rates may be declining nationally, these regional spikes expose a worrying disparity in how communities are being impacted. It’s clear we can’t afford to be complacent.
“More targeted support, better prevention strategies, and real accountability in law enforcement are urgently needed in the hardest-hit areas.”
Craig shared his top tips to prevent home break ins:
• Upgrade Your Locks - “Ensure all external doors have high-quality deadbolt locks. Consider anti-snap cylinders and ensure window locks are fitted and used regularly.”
• Install Motion-Activated Lighting - “Outdoor sensor lights around entrances, pathways, and dark corners act as strong deterrents for would-be intruders.”
• Use Smart Security Technology - “Invest in smart home security systems—doorbell cameras, alarms, and remote monitoring apps allow you to monitor your home in real-time and alert authorities quickly.”
• Don’t Overlook Home Insurance - “Even with strong security measures, break-ins can still happen. Having the right home insurance, including contents cover, ensures you're financially protected if valuables are stolen, or property is damaged. Review your policy regularly to make sure it reflects the true value of your belongings. Underinsurance is more common than many realise.”
• Avoid Advertising Your Absence - “Don’t post holiday plans on social media and use timer switches for lights and radios to give the impression someone’s home, even when you’re away.”