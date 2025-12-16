The First Minister of Wales has refused to publicly back calls to reopen Tywyn Hospital’s Dyfi Ward after being challenged by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Mr ap Gwynfor urged the First Minister to write to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to urge them to take the necessary steps to reopen the ward as a step-down facility.
He stressed reopening the ward would provide much-needed community beds, enabling patients to receive onward care closer to home and freeing up capacity in larger hospitals for those requiring urgent treatment.
Mr ap Gwynfor said the ward “was meant to be closed temporarily” but “the problem of recruiting nurses hasn’t been solved. There are 16 beds in that ward sitting idle at the moment”.
“Those beds offer themselves as the perfect solution as a step-down service to those being discharged from Bronglais for example and returned to the community, he added.
“We have to see this ward reopening as a matter of urgency and for the benefit of the health of people in Bro Dysynni.
“If you therefore believe in what you said as a government in November, namely the idea of integrating care in the community, then you will agree that this ward needs to be reopened.
“Will you therefore state your support for the reopening of Dyfi Ward and write to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to state that publicly?”
Responding, the First Minister said: “I think it's important we note most people want care in their own homes, not even in a community hospital. That is the best place for them. That's why I am very happy that we are in a situation where we have increased the funding available for things like reablement.
“We are doing a lot more in terms of integrating that model in terms of 'discharge, recover, and then assess' across Wales, because that is what unblocks problems in our hospitals.
“Of course, what we have done is to provide a £30 million pathways of care transformation grant to local authorities. I think it's important we note that has been introduced in the last budget here in Wales. This is the funding that you yourself tried to block.
“It is important people understand there is a point in us doing this, and this additional funding for reablement and helping people in the communities has come about as a result of the Labour Party, with the help of the Liberal Democrats.”
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said it was “deeply disappointing that the First Minister refused to listen to the clear and urgent calls from our communities”, adding: “Ysbyty Tywyn is a lifeline for communities in Meirionnydd and beyond. Dyfi Ward was designed to provide care close to home, yet it has been left idle while patients are stuck in acute hospitals miles away.
'This is unacceptable. This is about fairness and dignity for our communities.
“People in Tywyn and the surrounding areas should not have to travel miles to access care that could and should be provided locally.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.