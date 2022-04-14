CCTV footage released as police investigate alleged racist assault

Images released by Dyfed-Powys Police of a man officers wish to speak to in connection with the alleged offence ( Dyfed-Powys Police/Cambrian News )

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged racially aggravated assault outside Aberystwyth’s pier.

Morris Pleasure, former member of band Earth, Wind and Fire, says he was slapped on the back of the head and subjected to racist slurs as he entered Pier Pressure, in Aberystwyth, on 3 April. He left the nightclub five minutes after the incident.

Dyfed Powys Police confirmed, on 6 April, that they were investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault that occurred around 2am on 3 April, outside the nightclub.

Morris lives in Aberystwyth with his partner Kedma Macias, and was out with her sisters when the incident took place.

Speaking to the BBC, Kedma said: “Mo was walking into the club, as he was walking in he was slapped on the back of the head, and when he turned around he was just called everything - all the racist things you can imagine.”

“As a black man from America, he’s experienced racism all the time - he’s 59, from living in the south he’s grown up with that, but never experienced anything like this in Aberystwyth.”

She added: “He’s upset by this and just exhausted by it, it’s just draining and so negative - they had had a great night.”

Dyfed-Powys Police released CCTV images on Thursday afternoon and said: “Dyfed Powys Police is investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault that occurred at approximately 2:00am on Sunday, 3rd April 2022, outside Pier Pressure, Aberystwyth.

“A man is alleged to have slapped a 59-year-old man before directing racist language towards him.

“Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.

“They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.”

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can also be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Please quote reference DP-20220403-118

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Born in Connecticut, Morris went on to become a successful American composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist.

The former member of Earth, Wind and Fire is currently the musical director of Bette Midler.