Nine years after Mama Fay’s started life as a food stall in Aberaeron market, the business has just expanded again, this time into a two-level restaurant with its own separate bar, new menu and dedicated party space.
The long-anticipated move by restaurateur Phillip Powell was finally completed this week with the reopening of Mama Fay’s next to the M&S and Tesco’s on Park Avenue, just around the corner from Aberystwyth train station.
After months of work, the bigger Mama Fay’s reopened this Monday 12 May offering a newly expanded menu and a bright, airy space able to serve double the covers as their previous space on Portland Road.
Phillip said on the move: “The new space is nicer, cleaner, fresher and a new beginning.
“We’re bringing the Caribbean vibe to Aberystwyth with reclaimed wood on the walls and a galvanised metal bar.”
He said the reception for the move had been “big”, with people trying to book tables months in advance.
The menu has expanded to include brunch and lunch options as well as their popular staples like jerk chicken and curried goat.
The 42-year-old has kept the ‘Mama Fay’s’ brand and iconic sauce collection, named after his mum who taught him to cook but passed away before she could see him and his business thrive.
Once settled, Phillip plans to open the new upstairs space as a separate bar for hosting reggae nights, as well as curry nights and private events.
The new space will also feature expanded opening hours, from 9.30-3pm and 5-9pm.
Visit the new restaurant at Gas Gallery on Park Avenue or contact them to book a table via their website or Facebook page.