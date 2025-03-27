Fire crews from across Ceredigion were rushed to Tanygroes on Wednesday to tackle a blaze.
At 10.11am on Wednesday, 26 March, crews from Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, New Quay and Aberystwyth Fire Stations were called to the incident.
A MAWWFS spokesperson said: "Crews responded to a fire involving one, single-storey industrial property measuring approximately 20 metres by 30 metres.
"The property’s roof and pine end were well alight on the arrival of crews.
"Crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, three hose reel jets, one 45ml jet, small gear and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.
"Crews continued to monitor and extinguish remaining hot spots at the scene. The fire is believed to have been caused accidentally.”