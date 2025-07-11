A call to change a Llanarth ‘coastal’ touring campsite to static caravans, repeatedly recommended for refusal due to an embargo on increased numbers of such units, has been narrowly approved.
In an application recommended for refusal at 9 July meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, permission for a change of use was sought from an existing permission for 45 touring caravans to 45 year-round static caravans at Llanina Caravan Park.
The original permission for the touring pitches only dates back to 1979, with the majority of caravans sited year-round despite the closure of the site over certain months.
Part of Ceredigion’s Local Development Plan includes an embargo on additional static caravans in the ‘Coastal Area,’ the site falling into that category as it is just on the coastal side of the main A487 road.
“The reason for the embargo is that that the provision of static caravans is already high in the ‘Coastal Area’ both in terms of overall numbers and as a proportion of accommodation type,” a report for members said.
“This intention of the embargo is to prevent static caravans from overly dominating the accommodation provision in the area.”
The application was previously recommended for refusal at the June meeting, but a decision was deferred pending a site visit.
Members were told there would be a substantial economic benefit to the area in a move to ‘statics,’ and would be a “lifeline for businesses such as the pub, the shop and the garage”.
At the July meeting officers again recommended refusal but a call was made by Cllr Marc Davies for its approval, with Cllr Rhodri Evans warning there was a danger of setting a precedent for other such changes.
The officer recommendation was defeated by seven votes to five with one abstention, granting approval for the plan.
