New Quay's RNLI got to put their new vessel into action on its first call out.
After waving goodbye to New Quay RNLI’s Mersey class all-weather lifeboat, the Frank and Lena Clifford of Stourbridge, last Tuesday, the new Shannon class lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, had its first call out only hours later.
On Tuesday, 10 October at 7.25pm, the Roy Barker V, Shannon class all-weather lifeboat was tasked by Milford Haven Coastguard to provide illumination to locate a casualty stranded on cliffs near Penbryn, Ceredigion.
Launching the state-of-the-art £2.2m lifeboat with six volunteer crew members on board, Daniel Potter, New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain said, “Coastguard teams had struggled to locate the casualty due to the dense undergrowth on the cliff tops but, once on scene, we were able to locate the casualty with our searchlights.
“The casualty was then extracted by Coastguard helicopter Rescue 187 and transferred into the care of the Coastguard teams onshore from New Quay, Fishguard and Aberystwyth.
“A great multi-agency tasking and the first one under the belt for Roy Barker V!”