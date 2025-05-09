Wheels for Wales will return to New Quay next weekend for its third annual car show to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The car show takes place on Charlie's Field on Sunday, 18 May and to date has raised just under £7,000 for the air ambulance.
The event was set up by Emily Bell and partner Owain James after Emily's dad was airlifted following a crash in 2021.
All cars are welcome on the day and exhibitors need to apply on the Wheels for Wales website. The show is open to the general public between 10am and 3pm.
Speaking about the drive to set up the charity event, Emily said: “My dad was on his way to work and unfortunately there was something in the road that someone else was trying to avoid and they crashed into him.
“The air ambulance was called, and we went to the scene to be with him. Just being able to see them do their work was incredible – it was reassuring really to know he was in safe hands.
She added: “The crew knew what he needed, and which hospital would provide the appropriate care, which was incredible.
“So, he got airlifted to The University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Meanwhile, we had the two-hour drive not knowing what was going on.”
She continued: “Dad had dislocated his hip and twisted it, his pelvis was shattered, he had broken various bones including a few ribs and toes.
“It was a long recovery and three years on he is still waiting for operations. But we are grateful that he is with us. It could have been so much worse.”
Whilst Emily’s dad was in hospital, the family started to think about what they could do to support the charity.
She said: “Dad loves his cars and so do we. Me and my partner sat down, and we were like, what can we do to give back?”
Two years after the accident the pair put on their very first charity car run.
Emily said: “We got sponsorships to help put on the event and it was amazing. Around 73 cars took part, and we raised £2,141.
“In 2024 we wanted to raise even more and knew we could make this bigger and better to give back. The appetite was there too, because people enjoyed the first event so much, they wanted us to do something again.”
Emily and Owain want to keep raising awareness about the work of the service and will be holding their next Wheels for Wales show on Sunday the 18 May.
110 cars took part last year and the pair raised £4,707, and they want to double that figure this spring.
Emily admits she’s not very often at a loss for words but said: “I’m speechless when I think about the air ambulance crew because I just cannot comprehend the amount they do and it's just a normal working day for them.
“The number of lives that they're saving and families that they're keeping together, I wonder if they can comprehend the magnitude of that or what they are doing.
“They're giving people that time, who knows what could have happened with Dad.”
Abigail Severn, Regional Fundraising Manager for Ceredigion said: “We are so grateful that Emily and Owain created this in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.”