RNLI lifeguards have been visiting schools across west Wales in a bid to teach children about beach safety in the run-up to the summer holidays.
The Meet the Lifeguards programme returned to schools across Wales earlier this spring. The RNLI lifeguards spoke to 26,784 pupils across 172 primary schools and seven secondary schools in the area.
In Ceredigion, RNLI lifeguards spoke to 4,133 pupils across 29 primary schools and two secondary schools.
In Pembrokeshire, RNLI lifeguards spoke 8,408 pupils across 48 primary schools and 5 secondary schools.
In Carmarthenshire, RNLI lifeguards spoke to 1,638 children across 15 primary schools.
The RNLI want everyone to enjoy the coast, but to do so safely. RNLI beach lifeguards delivered water and beach safety information to the children, in preparation for the summer holidays.
The presentation includes four main safety points for the children to consider when visiting the coast, which are: Stop and think; stay together; float to live and call 999 or 112 and ask for coastguard.
Anthony Jones RNLI Water Safety Education Manager said: "Our lifeguards thoroughly enjoyed heading back to schools to deliver the Meet the Lifeguard talks.
“The 45-minute sessions are a great way for the RNLI to deliver our key safety messages to young people ahead of the summer season.
"The children are taught how to safely prepare for a trip to the coast, by encouraging them and their families to always visit a lifeguarded beach. The children are taught where is and isn’t safe to swim and how to identify risks in and around the water.
"Lifeguards teach the importance of always staying together and never visiting the beach alone. The lifeguards demonstrate how to float to live – what to do if you find yourself in trouble in the water, and to call 999 or 112 in the case of an emergency at the beach.
"These interactive sessions are a great way for children to learn how to stay safe at the beach, to familiarise themselves with the purpose of our flags and to encourage the children to share their knowledge with their friends and families.”