RNLI beach lifeguards will be patrolling a number of beaches this bank holiday weekend for the duration of the half-term week. The lifesaving charity is encouraging beachgoers to visit a lifeguarded beach.
This Saturday 25 May, marks the beginning of ‘main season’ for the RNLI lifeguards, meaning a greater number of beaches will be patrolled. The RNLI is encouraging that people heading to the coast should visit a lifeguarded beach.
Vinny Vincent Lead Lifeguard Supervisor said: "During the half term holiday, RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling every day on beaches across Wales. We encourage anyone planning on visiting the coast to choose a lifeguarded beach.
"Remember to swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags, or surf, kayak or stand-up paddleboard between the black and white flags.
"The lifeguards position the flags in the safest area of the beach, if you see a red flag the lifeguards have deemed that area of the beach as unsafe. If you ever have any questions feel free to approach the lifeguards, we’re a friendly bunch!"
In Wales, from this Saturday 25 May, the following beaches will be patrolled from 10am-6pm:
In Denbighshire, Rhyl and Prestatyn will be patrolled every day from Saturday 25 May – Sunday 2 June. They will then be patrolled on weekends only until 29 June when they open full time.
In Ceredigion, Borth, Llangrannog, Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and Aberporth will be patrolled every day from 25 May – 2 June. Borth and Llangrannog will remain open full time after the half-term week. However, Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and
Aberporth will be patrolled on weekends only until 13 July when they open full time.
In Pembrokeshire, Whitesands, Newgale Central and Tenby South will be patrolled every day from 25 May – 2 June. Whitesands and Tenby South will then remain open full time after the half-term week. Newgale Central will be patrolled on weekends only until 15 June when it opens full time.
In Swansea, Aberavon, Langland, Caswell, Port Eynon, Three Cliffs and Pembrey will be patrolled every day from 25 May – 2 June. Aberavon, Langland, Caswell and Port Eynon will then remain open full time after the half term week. Three Cliffs and Pembrey will be patrolled on weekends only until 29 June when they open full time.
In Bridgend, Rest Bay, Coney Bay, Trecco Bay and Whitmore Bay will be patrolled every day from 25 May – 2 June. They will all remain open full time after the half-term week for the duration of the season.
Chris Cousens RNLI Water Safety Lead said: "We expect a great number of people to visit the coast this bank holiday weekend and during the half-term holiday. The RNLI wants people to enjoy themselves, whilst staying safe.
“There are a number of beaches being patrolled by RNLI lifeguards across Wales. We advise that people should choose to visit one of these beaches between 10am and 6pm when the lifeguards are on patrol, and always swim between the red and yellow flags.
“Remember it's safest not to go into the water alone - the person you're with can help you stay safe. And ensure that you’re always carrying a mobile phone.
‘If you unexpectedly find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you see anyone else in difficulty anywhere along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."