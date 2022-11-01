New police youth forum first meeting
POLICE and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys Dafydd Llywelyn welcomed young people from across the force area to Police Headquarters in Carmarthen, who have been appointed as new members of the Dyfed-Powys Youth Forum, who will work with Mr Llywelyn and the force on three key youth priorities.
A total of 15 young people have been appointed to the Forum, ranging in age from 15 to 19 years old, and were invited to the Police Headquarters on 26 of October, for an induction and training session to support and prepare them in representing young people from Powys, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.
Mr Llywelyn established the Youth Forum in 2018, to build a group of ambassadors that are ready to ‘influence’ and ‘challenge decision-making’, to ensure that the communities of Dyfed-Powys have a Police Force that successfully safeguard children and young people and promote their wellbeing.
Mr Llywelyn said: “I have always had a passion for building a strong relationship with young people and want to better understand what leads some young people to crime and disorder and how they can be helped to make positive choices in life.
“I want to ensure that each and every young person has a voice in the future of policing in Dyfed-Powys.
“It was fantastic to welcome the Ambassadors to Police Headquarters for their induction session, and to have to discuss various issues with them. “They will now, be representing the voices of young people from all backgrounds, and will support me with my scrutiny work by challenge decisions, provide recommendations, and influence change for the benefit of young people in our area.”
