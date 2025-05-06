A former nurse-turned artist has launched her first solo exhibition in Ceredigion.
“Springboard” contains the work of recently graduated to a new career artist, Julie Rising, and it can be seen in the Studio 3 Cafe on Cardigan High street.
The aptly named exhibition springboard’s Julie’s artwork, following a career as a nurse.
The exhibition opened on Tuesday, 8April and runs until Monday, 26 May 2025.
Using the Oxford dictionary (2025) to define the meaning of the word ‘springboard’ - (somebody into something) to help somebody start an activity quickly and strongly, Julie said: “Metaphorically this exhibition is an opportunity to springboard my creative achievements to date and showcase the processes I have enjoyed and learnt most from.
“I graduated with a BA in Fine Art Printing and Painting from the Carmarthen School of Art in 2024.
“These works are a selection of my degree coursework where I worked on module themes and concepts using mixed media, printing, painting, textiles, and various mark making tools. All key processes for developing a full, coherent, observant and individual visual language.
“The exhibition artwork is in four sections:
1. Curious Journeys and other Stories
2. Kitchen Confidential
3. Music and Dance Responses
4. Springboard Art Start
“My personal art reveals a more confident experimentation of materials.
“I am becoming an abstract artist, I often use hints of realism, a shape, colour, text or a piece of collage which may invoke you to be curious or questioning about what the artwork narrative is saying or revealing.
“I have shown in joint and art society group exhibitions in local galleries in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Cardiff.
“Selections of this exhibition will be shown in Totnes in Devon in July 2025.
“I hope you have enjoyed viewing.
“Like everything a second view is always encouraged.”