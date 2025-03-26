A spending review has meant a speed camera van operator in north Ceredigion has not yet been replaced.
The GoSafe speed camera van, a familiar site in laybys across north Ceredigion, catching speeding motorists in towns and villages, has not been operational since June following the retirement of its operator, Casualty Reduction Officer, Ron Barclay, who had more than 20 years experience.
The GoSafe team gave an update this week as to why speed camera vans haven't been seen in the north of the county in recent months.
Sergeant Ian Price, Dyfed-Powys Police, Go Safe Regional Coordinator, explained: "Efforts were made last year to recruit a replacement for Ron Barclay in Aberystwyth.
"Unfortunately, despite a successful selection process early last year we were notified late into 2024 that the candidate decided to withdraw from the process. The proposal was, they should have started in January 2025.
"Since then, Go Safe across the four Welsh Police forces are currently under a structural review commissioned by Welsh Government with a view to make efficiency savings across all areas of business.
"This has prompted us as reginal coordinators to place a moratorium on any recruiting process until the outcome of that review is published.
"To that end we have a competent and able casualty reduction officer based in Cardigan since September of 2024 and I have provide them the same autonomy as I did with Ron to manage speeding concerns across Ceredigion in the absence of the Aberystwyth post."
Sgt Price added that if residents had any locations of concern that need addressing, they should contact https://www.gosafe.org/
Speaking to the Cambrian News last year, the GoSafe team said: “We’re using a combination of enforcement officers from other areas and our Operation Ugain teams to ensure the communities continue to be served.”