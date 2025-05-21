Police have launched an appeal to find an Aberystwyth man who is wanted on suspicion of committing a sexual assault and drug offence.
Dyfed-Powys Police has released the appeal for information to find Gareth Edwards from Aberystwyth.
A police spokesperson said: “The 35-year-old is wanted on suspicion of committing a sexual assault and a drug offence.
“He is believed to have connections in the Swansea area.
“Have you seen Gareth or do you have information that might help us find him. Please, let us know.”
You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://orlo.uk/0YpR5 on email at [email protected] or calling 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: 25000405741