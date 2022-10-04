Police continue to monitor Ceredigion seas following confirmation of second drugs find
POLICE continue to scour the coast of Cardigan Bay after it emerged a second batch of class A drugs have washed ashore.
Police officers were called to Tanybwlch on Saturday morning following the discovery of what is thought to be cocaine by a dog walker, in around 30 black plastic bags and tied to a string of makeshift buoys.
A police helicopter and rib boat was seen in the vicinity of Wallog beach between Clarach and Borth on Sunday afternoon.
Officers have now confirmed that a second batch of drugs has washed ashore in Ceredigion and they will continue to monitor the sea with a bout of bad weather due on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Following this weekend’s recovery of class A drugs, which were found at two sites along the Ceredigion coast after storms, officers are monitoring the water ahead of further adverse weather later this week.
“This is a precautionary measure in the event that there may be further packages still at sea.
“Officers are stressing the importance of notifying police immediately if you find a package, or know of anyone who has. “The contents shouldn’t be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed this morning of the risks associated with the possession of this find.
“Work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore here and who they may belong to.”
A spokeswoman for the National Crime Agency said: "We are aware of the recovery of packages of class A drugs washed up on a beach near Aberystwyth and are in touch with Dyfed Powys Police in relation to their ongoing investigation."
