Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl with links to north Wales.

North Wales Police are working with Merseyside Police in a bid to find the missing girl.

A police spokesperson said: “Please share and help us find missing 14-year-old girl Misha Collins.

Misha, also known as McKorley, was last seen on Wednesday 21 February in the Bebington area of Wirral.

She is white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair in a ponytail, a tanned complexion, and Liverpool accent.

When last seen, Misha was wearing a black leather jacket, black bottoms, and a brown shoes.

“She has links to Birkenhead and Bebington in Wirral, and to north Wales.

“Please pass on any sightings of Misha via our form: https://orlo.uk/8RzXV or you can send any other information via Merseyside Police Contact Centre or 101.https://orlo.uk/RzH1h.