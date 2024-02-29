Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl with links to north Wales.
North Wales Police are working with Merseyside Police in a bid to find the missing girl.
A police spokesperson said: “Please share and help us find missing 14-year-old girl Misha Collins.
She is white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length black hair in a ponytail, a tanned complexion, and Liverpool accent.
When last seen, Misha was wearing a black leather jacket, black bottoms, and a brown shoes.
“She has links to Birkenhead and Bebington in Wirral, and to north Wales.
“Please pass on any sightings of Misha via our form: https://orlo.uk/8RzXV or you can send any other information via Merseyside Police Contact Centre or 101.https://orlo.uk/RzH1h.“