A man will appear in court on Monday after police seized 2kg of Amphetamine at a property in Bow Street.
Police say officers executed a drugs warrant in Bow Street on Saturday, 30 August and found Amphetamine with a street value of up to £25,000.
Dyfed-Powys Police added: "A male aged 44, from Bow Street has been charged with possession with intent to supply. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Court today."
Police Sergeant, Hana Edwards from the Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team added: "This result is thanks to the local community for recognising that criminal activity was taking place and for alerting the police.
"We rely on the public to inform us of anything suspicious ongoing in their community and we encourage people to get in touch if they suspect anything suspicious.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the website."
