Two Ceredigion restaurants have been handed a one-out-of-five hygiene rating.
In the latest published inspections from the Food Standards Agency, Napoli Pizza in Bow Street and The Mill at Felin Geri, Cwm Cou, have been handed the second lowest score.
Napoli Pizza was given the score after an assessment on 24 July, with The Mill being inspected on 15 July.
It means that of Ceredigion's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 145 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Elsewhere, Tesco Cafe at Park Avenue in Aberystwyth and The Cabin on Pier Street in Aberystwyth have been handed a three-out-of-five rating.
Seven establishments have recently secured top marks, with five-out-of-five ratings.
These are Kwizinn at Spice Of Bengal, Portland Road, Aberystwyth; Y Bryn a'r Bragdy at Cardigan Brewery, Brynhoffnant; Yr Hen Printworks at Hope Chapel, Cardigan; Gerddi Caehir Gardens at Caehir, Cribyn; Halfway Inn at Pisgah; Cooks at Quay West Holiday Park Holiday Camp, New Quay and My Friend's Place in Aberystwyth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.