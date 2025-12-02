Police are warning drivers to ensure their vehicles are secured following the theft of two cars.
Sometime between 9.30pm, 19 November and 7am, 20 November, a silver Ford Focus was stolen from a property in Aberystwyth.
A silver Audi Q7 was stolen from a property in Llanrhystud sometime between 6pm, 28 November and midday, 30 November.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The incidents have prompted us to provide top tips for keeping your vehicles secure.”
• Park responsibly | Park in a garage or secure area where possible. Park with the doors against a wall. If you park on your driveway, consider installing motion-activated CCTV. It’s always advisable to avoid parking in dark and secluded areas.
• Lock Doors | Always lock doors and shut windows, physically check that vehicle doors are locked. Electronic devices can be used to jam the electronic signal from your key fob to lock your vehicle. Always manually check your vehicle has locked before walking away.
• Keep the keys safe | Vehicles today are by and large more difficult to steal than ever, unless the thief can access your key or fob to clone them. Keep your keys safe, out of view when at home, and away from your front door.
• Keyless entry | When at home keep your car key (and the spare) well away from the car. Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag and check if the bag or pouch is still working every few months.
• Fit good in-car security locks, | such as steering wheel locks and immobilisers, pedal boxes and gear stick locks that can help to prevent your vehicle being driven away even if a thief gains entry. There are a range of security rated products tested by https://orlo.uk/eS5v2
More information can be found on the website https://orlo.uk/Lrx1a
