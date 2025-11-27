A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a young woman in Cardigan has been bailed.
Detectives have renewed their appeal for information as they investigate the death of 21-year-old Corinna Baker, after her body was discovered at Netpool Boat Yard in Cardigan on Saturday, 15 November.
Giving an update, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The 29-year-old male, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed as enquiries continue."
Renewing the appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Oliver said: “Our thoughts remain with Corinna’s family at this awful time, and our specialist officers continue to support them as we progress with our enquiries.
“I would again urge anyone who has any information - or was at Netpool Boat Yard from around 9pm on Thursday, 13 November - to get in touch.”
Following her death, Corinna's family issued a statement, which said: “We as a family are distraught at the loss of our beloved Corinna.
“She was much loved and she will be greatly missed by her whole family and all those who were blessed to have known her.
“We appeal to anyone who has any information however small to please come forward.
“We ask that everybody respects our privacy at this time and allows us to grieve in peace.”
If you have any information that could help enquiries, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police:
Online: https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Phone: 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote ref: 25*937027
