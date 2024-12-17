Porthmadog police are appealing for information following a fight outside the British Legion.
Officers were called at 11.38pm on Saturday, 14 December to a report of a fight outside the Royal British Legion on Snowdon Street, Porthmadog.
PC3603 is appealing for witnesses who may have been present during this incident and know the identity of the persons involved.
If you have any information that would assist in his enquiries please call NWP on 101 or access the force’s online chat, quoting reference 24001051640.
The incident took place over a busy weekend for Gwynedd police.
Officers once again carried out patrols across the area as part of Operation Limit to prevent drivers from using the road whilst under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.