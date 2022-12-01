A record number of domestic abuse offences were recorded by police in Dyfed-Powys and North Wales last year, new figures show.
It followed the trend across England and Wales, which saw the number of crimes logged by police forces rise for the sixth successive year.
Anti-domestic violence charity Refuge said women and girls face an “epidemic of violence” and called on the Government to prioritise bringing perpetrators to justice and protecting victims.
Office for National Statistics figures show 5,600 domestic abuse-related crimes were recorded by Dyfed-Powys Police in the year to March – up from 5,355 the year before and the highest number since 2015-16, when comparable records began.
It meant there were 10.9 domestic abuse offences per 1,000 people in the area last year.
The number of violent domestic abuse-related crimes in Dyfed-Powys also reached a record high last year, rising from 4,299 to 4,667.
North Wales Police recorded 14,147 domestic abuse-related crimes – up from 11,808 and again, the highest number since comparable records began.
It meant there were 20.6 domestic abuse offences per 1,000 people in the area last year.
The number of violent domestic abuse-related crimes in North Wales also reached a record high, up from 9,635 to 11,472.
Nationally, 910,000 domestic abuse offences were recorded in the year to March – 7.7 per cent more than the year before – and also a record.
Ruth Davison, CEO of Refuge, said the figures show “we are still facing an epidemic of violence against women and girls which shows no sign of stopping”.
Ms Davison said: “Survivors and women experiencing abuse cannot wait for change.”
Despite the rise in offences, the number of arrests and crimes referred to the Crown Prosecution Service has fallen across the country.
Across the 41 police forces that supplied sufficient data, the arrest rate per 100 domestic abuse-related crimes fell from 32.6 in 2020-21 to 31.3 last year.
Meanwhile, the number of referrals of domestic abuse suspects also fell, from 77,812 to 67,063.
“This is simply not good enough when women’s lives are at risk,” Ms Davison added.
“The figures restate the importance of Refuge’s calls for improved mandatory training for all criminal justice professionals so they recognise the seriousness of domestic abuse, and can respond in an appropriate, trauma-informed way.
“Now is the time to prioritise bringing perpetrators to justice.”
However, the charge rate increased across the country for the first time in four years, with 73 per cent of cases considered by the CPS leading to a charge in 2021-22.
In Dyfed-Powys, 480 cases led to 422 charges, meaning the charge rate rose from 80 per cent in 2020-21 to 88 per cent last year.
But in North Wales, 1,261 cases led to 844 charges, meaning the charge rate fell from 72 per cent to 67 per cent.
The Home Office said domestic abuse is “a devastating crime that ruins lives” and that it is fully supporting victims, survivors and their families.
A spokesperson said more than £230 million is being invested to tackle rising domestic abuse offences, with the Domestic Abuse Act further supporting victims.
Of the funding, £3.3 million has been committed to training first responders to treat every case sensitively.