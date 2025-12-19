Built in 1903 by Engineer Eustace Tickell, this 123 foot high and 528 foot long dam is an impressive architectural gem and visitors can step inside on one of the hugely popular ‘Dam Open Days’. Pen-y-Garreg Dam is unusual in that it houses an access tunnel to the central tower which is lit by apertures in the downstream side of the dam. Visitors can access the central platform by some steps and take in the spectacular views of the dam wall and the valley below. An Elan Valley Ranger will be on hand to answer any questions about the dam and the surrounding estate.