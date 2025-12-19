Due to the popularity of Dam Open Day sessions, Pen Y Garreg Dam will be open for visitors to explore on 29, 30 & 31 December, and 1 and 2 January.
This educational and enjoyable experience is the perfect school holiday activity, adults are just £5 pp and kids £1! Half of ticket sales go to our nominated charity Water Aid.
Tag on a walk in the Elan Valley and visit the café for lunch or a snack. You can also pre book a hot drink and scone for just £6 pp to enjoy before or after your visit to the dam.
The Visitor Centre is open 9am – 4pm daily throughout the winter months.
Did you know that Pen-y-Garreg Dam in the Elan Valley is one of the only dams in the UK you can enter and see the feat of Victorian engineering from the inside?
Built in 1903 by Engineer Eustace Tickell, this 123 foot high and 528 foot long dam is an impressive architectural gem and visitors can step inside on one of the hugely popular ‘Dam Open Days’. Pen-y-Garreg Dam is unusual in that it houses an access tunnel to the central tower which is lit by apertures in the downstream side of the dam. Visitors can access the central platform by some steps and take in the spectacular views of the dam wall and the valley below. An Elan Valley Ranger will be on hand to answer any questions about the dam and the surrounding estate.
Prebooking a Dam Open Day session is highly recommended: https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/winter-dam-open-days/
Download Elan Valley walking trail guides on our website and plan the perfect winter visit: https://elan-valley.co.uk/walking-routes/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.