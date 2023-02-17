Letter to the Editor: I recently attended a “free” organ recital at the Tabernacle chapel in New Quay. The music was varied, comprising of short well-known pieces.
John Walton, the organist, lives below the chapel and is a retired church organist. He has been playing every Thursday and Saturday for almost two years.
The recital is timed to last for about half an hour, beginning at midday. It is wonderful to see the chapel open during the week and people can wander in and out during the recital. Sometimes there are no attendees but the music still goes on.
During the summer many come in for a look and a listen. I would encourage anyone passing to take advantage of this free concert, after all there is not much going free these days!
Rod Walker,
New Quay