The reason for the excess energy use is instability, which is caused by the swim bladder, a gas filled sac that sits within nearly all bony fishes. Although the swim bladder provides the buoyancy that stops a fish from sinking, it also creates a stability problem. Due to the location of the swim bladder, there is a separation between the centre of buoyancy and centre of mass, and this separation makes fish inherently unstable. This is why dead fish are seen floating on their sides or upside down because they naturally tip.