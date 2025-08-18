An international student at Aberystwyth University is doing all she can to raise the money for her tuition fees after her funding was cut.
Gladys (GiGi) Garcia will be kicked out of the university before she starts her third year studying Politics and International Relations if she doesn’t raise the money.
The ambitious 20-year-old flew from Venezuela to study with the goal of eventually returning to support the return to democracy and “rebuild it through diplomacy, justice and education”.
However, her “world changed overnight” after her only family and source of financial support, her mum, informed her she would no longer be paying GiGi’s tuition fees this May.
Having already worked through her studies, GiGi has since done everything she can to raise the £15,375 tuition fees, working six jobs from 8.30am-11pm, and has since launched a fundraiser to help her graduate.
GiGi said: “I’ve worked so hard to get to this point, but now I’m terrified I might lose it all...
“I was completely shattered.
“My mother is the only family I have, and now, I feel like I have no one...
“It was overwhelming to receive that news four months before school starts.
“Without a degree, I can only take on unskilled jobs with low wages.
“It’s been a rollercoaster.”
Aberystwyth University’s international tuition fees are cheaper than most - UK universities charge international students between £11,400-38,000 a year to study.
However the fees are going up every year - starting at Aberystwyth University this September costs £18k for an arts course, going up to £19k next year, and £21k for science courses.
Through GiGi’s six jobs (youth support worker, cover supervisor at Penglais School, student ambassador in the politics department, student representative for studying languages at the university, waitress at a hotel, private tutor in languages and music), a £1,500 donation from the university’s alumni office and her GoFundMe page, she now has enough to cover one semester - but her battle isn’t over.
Once the term starts, her student visa restricts her to working 20 hours a week to cover her tuition fees and living costs.
But that’s not her only fight: “I wasn’t raised in a house where sharing vulnerabilities was allowed - sharing my story is out of my comfort zone.
“I want to send as much gratitude to my donors as I can, but I also get a lot of negative comments online.
“I’m not the greatest at ignoring them.
“It’s hard to keep positive sometimes...
“I’ve never felt more vulnerable than I do now, but I believe people care, and I believe in asking for help when it’s the only option left.
“If you can donate even £5, you are helping me stay in school, stay safe, and stay hopeful.”
Between an ongoing dictatorship and an ‘economic emergency’ declared in April, it’s fair to say Venezuela needs young people willing to work towards GiGi’s goal of “creating lasting change for my country and community”.
Donate to her GoFundMe page here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/trying-to-graduate-with-six-jobs-and-no-family-support
